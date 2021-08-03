Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,437,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

