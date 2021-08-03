Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.85. 1,069,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,382,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

