Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,354,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.88. 39,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,280. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $123.21 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

