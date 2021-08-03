Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.04. 52,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.68 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.