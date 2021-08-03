Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,738 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $143.52. The company had a trading volume of 173,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. The firm has a market cap of $402.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

