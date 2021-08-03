Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,849 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 226.2% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 10,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

MDT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.13. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $95.96 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

