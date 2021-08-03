Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. 34,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,937. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07.

