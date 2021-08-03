SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 875 to GBX 1,100. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. SEGRO traded as high as GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21) and last traded at GBX 1,228.50 ($16.05), with a volume of 1657558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,217.50 ($15.91).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGRO. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,154.50 ($15.08).

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,121.34. The stock has a market cap of £14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

