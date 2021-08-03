Selfkey (KEY) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and $15.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00062108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.00808932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093081 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

