Selway Asset Management Increases Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Camping World accounts for about 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Camping World worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 61,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,491. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

