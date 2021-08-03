Selway Asset Management Purchases 2,050 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. 421,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

