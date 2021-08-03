Selway Asset Management Purchases Shares of 14,640 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. Cummins comprises approximately 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.89. The stock had a trading volume of 78,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.74 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

