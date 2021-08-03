Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 182.80 ($2.39). Senior shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 2,721,794 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.33 ($1.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £742.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.81.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

