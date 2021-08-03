Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.19 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.620 EPS.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

