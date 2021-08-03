Sentinel Chain Achieves Market Cap of $194,388.52 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $194,388.52 and $51,363.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.61 or 0.00797683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00094353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041539 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

