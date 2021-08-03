Sentinel Market Cap Tops $59.73 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $59.73 million and approximately $174,984.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,402,849,907 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,583,024 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

