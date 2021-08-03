Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0163 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $60.19 million and $114,152.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,392,621,100 coins and its circulating supply is 3,694,451,679 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

