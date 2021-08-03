Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Reaches $81.59 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.59 million and approximately $36.58 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00041711 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008298 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002259 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.