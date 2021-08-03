Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,846. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

