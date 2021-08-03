Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Service Co. International traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 11595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,389 shares of company stock worth $5,497,739. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.