Shard (SHARD) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.94 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Shard has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $1,508.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

