Share Repurchase Plan Approved by Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
NYSE GPN traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $169.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,066,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.10.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
