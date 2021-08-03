Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.69

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.69 and last traded at C$36.69, with a volume of 234524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$18.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

