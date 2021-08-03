Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 3403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

