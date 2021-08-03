Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $5.82 on Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.82 or 0.00015106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $500,451.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00143342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.26 or 0.99540437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00841729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

