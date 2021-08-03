Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25.

In other news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFT. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

