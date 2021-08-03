ShipChain Hits Market Cap of $466,003.93 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $466,003.93 and approximately $9.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00062053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00806262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00093792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042402 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

