Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SHLS opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09.
In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
