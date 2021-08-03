Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,956.34

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,956.34 and last traded at C$1,907.56, with a volume of 138345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$187.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,260.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,160.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,749.57. The company has a market cap of C$238.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 15.59.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,587.17.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.