Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.53 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $29.60 or 0.00077553 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.48 or 1.00172916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.30 or 0.00844306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 929,983 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

