Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for AG.L (LON:AG)

AG.L (LON:AG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AG. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About AG.L

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

