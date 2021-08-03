Shore Capital Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

Rotork stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 338.80 ($4.43). 2,757,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,799. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 31.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 347.15.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

