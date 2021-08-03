Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Grows By 19.4%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.