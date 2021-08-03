Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Rises By 19.9%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

