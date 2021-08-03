Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Drops By 14.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Air China will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

