Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Drops By 13.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,331.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

