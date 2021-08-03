Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Increases By 16.8%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,100 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 776,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 370,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,983 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

