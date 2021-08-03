Short Interest in Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Grows By 16.7%

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMDUF shares. Berenberg Bank set a $83.40 price target on Amundi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $83.40 price target on Amundi and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Get Amundi alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.