Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Grows By 18.4%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 20,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.