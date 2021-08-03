Short Interest in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Rises By 17.1%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AFHIF stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Atlas Financial has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

