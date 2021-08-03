Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Drops By 14.2%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 232,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BNTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 111,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

