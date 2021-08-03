Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Drops By 14.2%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 232,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ BNTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 111,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.49.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
