Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Declines By 13.8%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,920,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 52,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of BNGO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 196,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,610. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

