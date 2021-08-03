Short Interest in Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) Rises By 20.0%

Circuit Research Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CRLI opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Circuit Research Labs has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Circuit Research Labs, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets electronic audio processing, transmission encoding, and noise reduction equipment for radio, television, cable, Internet, and professional audio markets worldwide. Its products are used to control the audio quality and range of radio, television, cable, and Internet audio reception, as well as allow radio and television stations to broadcast in mono and stereo.

