Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Increases By 18.0%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 665,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,524.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Clarus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clarus by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90. The company has a market cap of $960.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLAR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.