Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Increases By 20.4%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of COCSF stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.96.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.