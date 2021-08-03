Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Increases By 20.4%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of COCSF stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

