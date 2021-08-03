Short Interest in Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Expands By 19.4%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $950.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1916 dividend. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CJREF shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.