Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Expands By 20.5%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,028,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

