Short Interest in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Drops By 12.9%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on FARO. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after acquiring an additional 377,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,865,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in FARO Technologies by 114.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in FARO Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 326.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 91,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 70,169 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 86,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,102. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.01. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

