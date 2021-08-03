Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Rises By 18.2%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $70.56.

