Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Rises By 16.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,142. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.