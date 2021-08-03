Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Rises By 16.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,142. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
